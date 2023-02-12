A game day outfit worthy of the Lombardi trophy! Brittany Matthews is getting ready to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII in style.

“It is officially game day,” the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder, 27, exclaimed in a Sunday, February 12, Instagram Story video as she showed off her spirited look. “I went with this outfit for game day. Cute and simple — and comfy!”

She continued: “I have the hair and makeup girls headed this way and I’m going to start getting glammed and then I’ll get dressed. And we’ll load up the cars with the kiddos and head to the game super early — because I heard traffic’s gonna be insane — and we can’t be late.”

Matthews and the couple’s two children — Sterling, 23 months, and Bronze, 2 months — will watch Mahomes, 27, and the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles later on Sunday from Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

Since the Chiefs’ team colors are red and gold, the former soccer star decided to wear an all-red ensemble. Matthews sported a long-sleeved crop top and matching high-waisted pants, which she accessorized with a pair of white heels and oversized sunglasses. “See y’all soon 😎 🔥,” she captioned a Story pic of her outfit.

The Texas native first started dating the Chiefs quarterback in high school, eventually getting engaged in 2020 after his NFL team’s last Super Bowl victory. Mahomes and Matthews tied the knot in March 2022, nearly one year after daughter Sterling Skye was born. Son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, nicknamed Bronze, completed the brood in November 2022.

The KC Currents owner is Mahomes’ No. 1 cheerleader, frequently attending her man’s football games with her two children.

“To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we’re living means nothing without y’all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day,” the pro athlete said in his NFL Honors acceptance speech on Thursday, February 9, where he was named the league’s MVP for the second year in a row. “No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y’all. Thank you for always being there for me in good times and my bad. Love y’all.”

He continued at the time: “I would never be standing here today without [my coaches and teammates]. Every day, everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal: the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Super Bowl LVII airs on FOX on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.