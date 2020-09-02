A Super Bowl ring and an engagement ring! Patrick Mahomes is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 24, proposed to the personal trainer, 25, on Tuesday, September 1, one day after her birthday and the same day that he received his Super Bowl LIV ring. (He will turn 25 on September 17.)

“Ring SZN @brittanylynne,” Mahomes captioned a photo of his new fiancée showing off her massive rock on his Instagram Stories.

Matthews later shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the NFL star’s proposal, which took place in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

“This happened today,” she wrote alongside a snap of a massive flower display in front of an illuminated sign that read, “Will You Marry Me?”

The couple later returned home to have a candlelit meal in their backyard.

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!” the bride-to-be gushed on her Instagram Stories. “Couldn’t imagine this day being anymore perfect!”

Mahomes and Matthews started dating during his sophomore year and her junior year at Whitehouse High School in Texas. She has been his biggest supporter ever since, including in February when he won the Super Bowl MVP Award after facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I am so beyond proud of this dude and this team,” the former professional soccer player wrote via Instagram in February as she and the Texas Tech alum took a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida after the NFL championship game. “All year it was about battling, amazing comebacks and overcoming an injury, and for that YOU DESERVE THIS, no better way to end it than at this Magical Place!!”

Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth a whopping $503 million in July, keeping him in Kansas City, Missouri, through 2031.

Scroll down to see more photos from Mahomes’ proposal!