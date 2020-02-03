And the winner is … Kansas City! The Patrick Mahomes-led team beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Both teams had standout plays, massive throws down the field and moments where they were in the lead, but the Chiefs ultimately triumphed.

Kansas City was ahead going into the final two minutes of the game and after the 49ers threw an interception, they got the ball back guaranteeing their victory. This is the first time the team has won a Super Bowl since 1970, and it’s their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Celebrities including Snoop Dogg showed their excitement over the big win via social media. “Patrick. Mahomie. Did dat congrats champ 🤜🏾🏈💯🔥💯🍷,” the rapper wrote via Instagram on Sunday.

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute shared a bathroom selfie from her Super Bowl celebration writing, “CHIEFS FOR THE F—KING WINNNN!!! #SuperBowl2020.”

“WE DID IT!!!” the Chiefs tweeted after their big win.

During the Sunday halftime show, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with a saucy, hip-shaking and electrifying performance.

“You have got two incredibly hot women representing,” Gloria Estefan told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2019, after the two Latin superstars were announced as the halftime show talent. “I think it belongs to younger generations to come out there and kick some butt, and I think they’re going to do amazing. I mean, J.Lo and Shakira — it doesn’t get better than that.”

Prior to the game, Demi Lovato took the stage to sing a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem, her second performance in one week. The former Disney Channel star returned to the stage for the first time since she nearly died of a drug overdose in July 2018 at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26.

Before kickoff, celebrities told Us exclusively all about their Super Bowl 2020 plans. Shaquille O’Neal reveled he’s the fun house to be at when it comes to the annual sporting event.

“It’s the No. 1 Super Bowl party ever created. This will be the fourth one, Miami,” the retired NBA star, 47, told Us on January 6. “Let’s see, Pitbull is going to be there. Diddy’s going to be there. I’m going to be there. Tiesto, DaBaby. Who else? A lot of superstars.”

The former Lakers star added former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to his list of attendees adding, “It’s going to be the No. 1 party in the world! We’ve been doing that for the last four years and we will continue to do it.”

The big game isn’t just for athletes, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is one of the many fans who planned her trip to Miami far in advance.

“This year, it’s Miami and we have all our reservations already made,” she told Us on January 5. “You have to have all the restaurant reservations made. They were made like months ago.”