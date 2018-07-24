Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Possible Heroin Overdose

Demi Lovato has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a possible heroin overdose, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

LAPD officer Ray Brown tells Us that authorities responded to a home in Hollywood at 11:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 24. According to dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, which was first to report the news, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, was unconscious when paramedics arrived. A source tells Us that she was administered Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations. Her condition remains unknown.

Neighbors told Us that they heard an ambulance and fire truck Tuesday morning, and that the fire truck blocked the entrance to her home. They also noted that it was peaceful on Monday night, and particularly quiet.

The news comes one month after Lovato revealed in her new single, “Sober,” that she relapsed. She had celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings during the chorus of the emotional track. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The former Disney Channel star has been candid through the years about her struggles with addiction, bipolar disorder and an eating disorder. She most recently discussed her past in her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

“Demi felt terrible about herself and was really depressed,” a source told Us in June after the Grammy nominee’s relapse. “She honestly felt like she let her fans down and that she owed them the truth.”

Lovato, who co-owns the L.A. treatment facility CAST Centers, first checked into rehab at the age of 18 in 2010. She then entered a sober house for approximately a year in 2013.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!