Demi Lovato just reached a huge milestone in her recovery: six years without drugs and alcohol.

“Just officially turned 6 years sober,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted in the early hours of Thursday, March 15. “So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible.”

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

Through the years, Lovato has been candid about her battles with addiction, bipolar disorder, self-harm and bulimia. She first entered rehab at the age of 18 in November 2010 after withdrawing from her tour with the Jonas Brothers and punching her backup dancer Alex Welch. Later, in 2013, she lived in a sober house for about a year.

“I lived fast and I was going to die young,” she told American Way in July 2016, admitting that she had self-medicated with alcohol, cocaine and OxyContin. “I didn’t think I would make it to 21.”

The former Disney Channel star further discussed her past personal issues and road to recovery in her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. “I wasn’t ready to get sober,” she recalled. “I was sneaking [cocaine] on planes, sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night. Nobody knew.”

Since then, Lovato has continued to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings (she recently told Billboard that she left the 2016 Met Gala to go to AA after having a “terrible experience” with an unnamed celebrity). The Barney & Friends alum now uses her voice to destigmatize mental illness and co-owns CAST Centers, the Los Angeles treatment facility where she was a patient as a teenager.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!