Demi Lovato has been sober for nearly six years. But at the 2016 Met Gala, a glitzy fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, Lovato found herself eyeballing the bar.

“I had a terrible experience,” the 25-year-old told Billboard in story published on Thursday, March 8. “This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

But she didn’t. Instead, the singer — who was rocking a custom Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott — texted her manager and went to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” she recalled to the publication. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala.”

The singer checked into rehab in 2010, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for bulimia. Us Weekly confirmed in 2013 that she had been living in a sober house to avoid temptation.

Meanwhile, Lovato seems to be entrenched in drama with another unnamed public figure, who social media users think is Perez Hilton.

“The other night I got to sing SNS directly to one of the USA’S most notorious bullies. It felt so f—king great,” she tweeted, on Monday, March 5. SNS refers to her hit “Sorry Not Sorry.”

“Sorry not sorry that you were in the audience watching me kill it,” she wrote. “And btw — he’s remaining nameless because he doesn’t deserve the relevance that he doesn’t have anymore.”

After fans tagged the blogger in Lovato’s tweet, he quickly responded. “@DDLovato thinks I’m irrelevant and wants to give me a little relevance by tweeting about me!” he responded, and shared a link to a video he made about the concert. “Sorry I’m not sorry I said nothing but nice things about her and it!”

