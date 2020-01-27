Demi Lovato gave a raw comeback performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, as she choked up while singing her new song, “Anyone.”

Lovato, 27, took center stage at Los Angeles’ Staples Center for her first performance following her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

The Camp Rock actress was on the brink of tears from the start, singing just a couple notes before she paused and began her song over again. Her voice cracking at times and a tear spilling down her cheek, she was open and honest as she sang about reaching out for help.

Her powerful song — written days before Lovato was found unconscious at her L.A. home in 2018 — earned a standing ovation from the audience.

“What an unbelievable night,” Lovato wrote via Instagram on Sunday following her performance. “My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all. 💗”

Lovato was recruited to perform at Sunday’s ceremony alongside other major musical acts, including Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Ariana Grande. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer confirmed her 2020 Grammys performance via Instagram on January 14.

Two days after announcing her Grammys performance, Lovato confirmed that her second major appearance of 2020 will take place at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈 See you in Miami 🌴 @NFL,” she captioned the post on January 16.

Lovato’s 2020 Grammys appearance comes nearly two years after she ended up in intensive care for several days before entering in-patient rehab for nearly four months. In March 2019, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer had briefly returned to treatment.

“It was Demi’s decision and she checked out after about two weeks,” an insider confirmed at the time. “She is in a better headspace and recognizes the seriousness of her addiction.”

Lovato gave her first post-treatment interview to Teen Vogue’s editor in chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, in November 2019. The two-time Grammy nominee spoke about practicing self-love.

“I wish that I had known it’s best to live your life without regretting anything,” Lovato said at the time. “I’ve regretted so many years trying to put on the role model front rather than just being true to myself and being me.”

The “Cool for the Summer” songstress teased new music in November 2019. She shared a muted Instagram Story video that showed music producer Warren “Oak” Felder, who she previously worked with on “Sexy Dirty Love” and “Games,” listening to an unknown tune. The post was followed by a snap of a microphone inside of a recording booth.

“Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics,” she captioned the photo. “The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy… If you hating — that ain’t you, BYE.”