Demi Lovato Briefly Went Back to Treatment to Continue Sobriety Journey

Sobriety is a journey. Demi Lovato has previously admitted that addiction “is not something that disappears or fades with time,” so she has to work hard to stay sober.

Multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively that the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, 26, briefly checked herself back into a treatment center recently, four months after she completed a 90-day stint in rehab.

The first insider explains, “It was Demi’s decision and she checked out after about two weeks. She is in a better head space and recognizes the seriousness of her addiction.” The second adds, “She at no point relapsed since last summer’s overdose.”

In July 2018, the former Disney Channel star was rushed to the hospital after she overdosed in her Hollywood home. She remained hospitalized for two weeks before she checked into a treatment facility, where she remained for three months.

A third source told Us in January that Lovato is still trying to adjust to her new life. “People around Demi are currently trying to give her enough space to do her own thing,” the insider noted. “[They’re] also being careful to keep an eye on her and make sure she’s OK and doing right by herself. She’s still getting back to the normal swing of things.”

Later that month, the Grammy nominee celebrated six months of sobriety, which she called the “best day ever.” A separate source told Us: “Demi is doing great and is in a much healthier place. She is learning how to take care of herself better and put her needs first.”

The Sonny With a Chance alum had been spending a lot of time with her boyfriend, Henri Levy, after leaving rehab, but the pair reportedly decided to call it quits in March.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger and Brody Brown

