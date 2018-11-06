A new companion! Demi Lovato has been spotted out and about with her new friend Henry Levy since she completed a three-month stint in rehab.

The “Sober” singer, 26, and the Enfants Riches Déprimés designer were first spotted together on Saturday, November 4, when they enjoyed a dinner date at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. TMZ obtained photos of the pair holding hands across the table and laughing during their meal. The next night, they grabbed coffee together while walking around West Hollywood.

Lovato — who was previously linked to Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama and Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos — was rushed to the hospital on July 24 after suffering a drug overdose at her Hollywood home. She was released nearly two weeks later and transported to a rehab facility outside of California. She recently checked out of treatment after achieving 90 days of sobriety.

Watch the video above for five things to know about Levy!

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

