Demi Lovato was spotted on a dinner date in L.A. on Saturday, November 4, exactly three months after she checked into rehab following a drug overdose.

The 26-year-old singer was photographed outside Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills with clothing designer Henry Levy, according to TMZ. The website reports that Lovato was happy, smiling and laughing through dinner at the sushi restaurant. She was also reportedly spotted at a Beverly Hills spa over the weekend.

It’s unclear if Lovato, who was hospitalized in July after a drug overdose at her L.A. home, has checked out of the facility where she was seeking treatment for addiction. A source told Us Weekly earlier this week that the former child star “was planning to stay in rehab through the end of the year and is doing well and focused on herself.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, said in an interview at the end of October that her daughter was 90 days sober. “I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” she said during an appearance on “Conversations With Maria Menounos.”

Lovato revealed in June that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. An ambulance was called to her house in July after she overdosed and friends saved her life with Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of opioids.

The Camp Rock alum was taken to a rehab facility after her release from hospital on August 4 and an insider told Us that she had decided to undergo an “aggressive” treatment plan.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” Lovato wrote in an Instagram message to her fans as she headed to rehab. “I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

