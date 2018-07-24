Demi Lovato’s friends saved her life after the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer suffered an apparent heroin overdose, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house,” the source revealed. “Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

The “Confident” singer, 25, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, July 24, after she was found unconscious in her home by paramedics. Narcan is a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies.

“She had two friends with her at her house that called 911. They were hysterical when paramedics arrived and Demi was unconscious,” the insider added. “But the friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

Lovato has been open about her struggle with addiction. In 2010, the “Skyscraper” songstress sought treatment after she got into a fight with a backup dancer while on tour with the Jonas Brothers. She entered a sober living facility in 2013 and since then has spoken openly about her battle with an eating disorder and bipolar disorder.

In March 2018, Lovato announced she was celebrating six years of sobriety. “Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness,” she tweeted. “It IS possible.” However, just four months later, the Disney alum revealed in June 2018 that she had relapsed in a song called “Sober.”

Meanwhile, the source tells Us, that the Camp Rock alum “is going to be OK.” Although, her current condition is still unknown.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).