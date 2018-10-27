On the road to recovery. Demi Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, revealed that the singer is 90 days sober following her overdose in July.

“Yes, she has 90 days,” De La Garza, 56, said during her Friday, October 26, appearance on “Conversations With Maria Menounos.” “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress’ mother admitted that she didn’t know the extent of her daughter’s problem before the overdose. “I knew that she wasn’t sober, but let me clarify,” she explained. “I didn’t know what she was doing. … I just knew that she wasn’t sober.”

When asked what she thought caused Lovato’s relapse, De La Garza replied: “I can’t really say for sure. I don’t really know.”

The 26-year-old Disney alum was hospitalized on July 24 after she was found unconscious at her L.A. home. A source told Us Weekly at the time that her friends administered Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Lovato was released from the hospital in August and taken to a rehab facility outside California. Us reported at the time that the Camp Rock star had chosen an “aggressive” treatment. She was spotted smiling and looking healthy outside the facility on September 23.

De La Garza previously opened up about learning of her daughter’s overdose. “I was in shock,” she said in a September interview with Newsmax TV. “I thought, ‘What is going on?’ … My heart just dropped.”

Lovato’s sister Madison De La Garza also shared an update on the “Sober” singer’s condition earlier this month. “Demi’s doing really well,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 16, said on the “Millennial Hollywood With Dakota T. Jones” podcast. “She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot. But we’ve been through a lot together, and every single time … we go through something, we always come out on the other side 100 times stronger than before. And so we’ve just been so thankful for everything, for the little things.”

