Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Her Own Words

Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about her struggle with drugs and alcohol addiction since her first stint in rehab eight years ago.

Lovato, now 25, sought treatment in 2010 after she got into a fight with one of her backup dancers when she was on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain her sobriety and cope with her struggles with an eating disorder and bipolar diagnosis, she entered a sober house in 2013. After six years of sobriety, the former child star revealed that she had relapsed in a 2018 power ballad titled “Sober.”

Scroll through to revisit her most honest quotes about her ups and downs over the years: