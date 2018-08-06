On the mend. Demi Lovato was released from the hospital on Saturday, August 4, nearly two weeks after her drug overdose, Us Weekly confirms.

The 25-year-old is now in rehab, where she will remain for an extended period of time. She took a private plane to a treatment facility outside California.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was rushed to the hospital on July 24 after paramedics found her unconscious in her Hollywood home. A source told Us that the former Disney star’s friends “saved her life” with Narcan, an emergency medication that treats narcotic overdoses.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened,” revealed the insider. “Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

Hours after her hospitalization, Lovato’s rep told Us that she was “awake and with her family who want to thank everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

The “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner was given space and security while she recovered. “The hospital placed two security guards outside of her room,” a second source told Us, noting that the “entire floor [was] basically on lockdown … to give her the utmost privacy.”

The Camp Rock alum’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, was “by her side” during the ordeal, added a third source. She also received encouraging messages from fans and celebrities alike, including ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and more.

Lovato addressed her overdose and subsequent hospitalization for the first time in a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 5. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

