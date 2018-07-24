Standing by her side. Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are supporting Demi Lovato after her hospitalization following an apparent drug overdose.

“Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi,” Joe, 28, tweeted on Tuesday, July 24. Nick, 25, shared a similar sentiment: “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and ned to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter #prayfordemi.”

Kevin, 30, added, “Sending my prayers and thoughts to @ddlovao and her family right now.”

Lovato befriended the Jonas brothers in 2008 after starring alongside them in Disney’s Camp Rock. She briefly dated Joe from March to May 2010 after shooting the film’s sequel, Camp Rock 2. Lovato and the “Chains” crooner are also very close and served as X Factor judges during a special episode in April 2012.

During her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2017, Lovato raved over her friendship with Nick and confirmed that they are best friends.

A source told Us that Lovato’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama has also expressed concern amid the singer’s health scare. “Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” the insider revealed. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the “Confident” crooner was rushed to the hospital after paramedics found her unconscious in her Hollywood home. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lovato’s friends “saved her life” with Narcan, a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses. Her mom, Dianna De La Garza, “has been at her side” as she recovers, another source told Us.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s rep released a statement hours after the news broke. “Demi is awake with her family and friends who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the rep told Us. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

