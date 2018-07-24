Always in his heart. Wilmer Valderrama is concerned about ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato after her apparent heroin overdose.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

“Her friends and him are just hoping that she gets better and that she can be great and thrive,” the insider added.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, July 24, that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was hospitalized after she was found unconscious in her Hollywood home. A source told Us that Lovato’s friends saved her life with Narcan, an emergency medication meant to treat narcotic overdoses.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again,” the insider revealed. “They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

The source added that Lovato “had two friends with her at her house and they called 911.”

The former Disney star’s health scare comes one month after she revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed following six years of sobriety. According to the pal, Lovato “is going to be OK,” although her condition is unknown.

The “Confident” crooner’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, “has been at her side since the hospitalization” as she recovers, another source tells Us. “It’s a very tragic situation.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

