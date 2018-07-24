Demi Lovato was found “unconscious” by paramedics at her Los Angeles home after an apparent heroin overdose on Tuesday, July 24, according to the emergency audio obtained by TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that the 25-year-old singer has been hospitalized following a possible overdose. A source told Us that Lovato was administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

News of Lovato’s hospitalization comes one month after she releasing an emotional ballad titled, “Sober,” apologizing to her family and fans for relapsing after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

The Disney alum first sought treatment for her substance abuse struggles in 2010. Lovato has spoken candidly about her struggle with addiction, bipolar disorder and an eating disorder over the years. She admitted during her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, that she first tried cocaine at 17 years old.

“My first time doing coke I was 17, working on Disney Channel, and I was with a couple friends and they introduced me to it. I was scared because my mom always told me your heart could just burst if you do it. But I did it anyways and I loved it,” Lovato explained at the time. “I felt out of control the first time I did it. My dad was an addict and an alcoholic. Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family.”

Lovato’s condition is currently unknown. Fans and celebrates including Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and Lili Reinhart have tweeted their support for the singer.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

