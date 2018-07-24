Demi Lovato’s fans, known as “Lovatics,” were quick to tweet their love and support after Us Weekly confirmed the singer was rushed to the hospital for an apparent heroin overdose on Tuesday, July 24.

“We are all currently praying for you,” one person captioned a photo of Lovato smiling on Twitter. “you are one of the strongest people we all look up to and we all hope this is just an obstacle you can overcome. Thinking of you and we’re together with you until the end… we love you so much, @ddlovato.”

Another fan wrote, “We love you @ddlovato Please stay strong and fierce bc that’s what u always tell us.”

“Demi Lovato is such an inspirational, strong, beautiful human being,” one user wrote on Twitter. “She’s always there for others and now its our time to be here for her and her Lovatics. We are keeping her in our thoughts and prayers. And hope she makes a speedy recovery.”

A fourth fan tweeted: “Demi Lovato being rushed to hospital after a heroin overdose after spending 6 years sober and only relapsing earlier this year is the most heartbreaking thing that has ever happened. My heart is breaking.”

Not long after the news broke of Lovato’s possible overdose broke on Tuesday, #PrayForDemi started trending on Twitter.

The 25-year-old Disney alum revealed last month that she had relapsed after celebrating six years of sobriety in March. Lovato apologized to her fans in her emotional ballad “Sober,” released on June 21.

“I wanna be a role model / But I’m only human,” she sings. “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Scroll through to see other tweets from Lovato’s fans:

I really like Demi Lovato and how honest and open she’s always been about her mental health and addiction issues. I am hoping she pulls through and is well. — Joan Smith (@TVandSheetMasks) July 24, 2018

reminder that addiction is a disease and someone can't just stop as easily as they began. it is not a choice!! i'm sending so so much love out to demi lovato for her recovery and healing. — katie🌹 (@justkxtie) July 24, 2018

My daughter grew up watching @ddlovato. I love @ddlovato and her documentary was so personal and inspiring. Prayers, love, hugs, and everything and anything the universe can send to that amazing strong woman #DemiLovato #youarestrongerthanthis — Christina Cuevas (@chri_cuevas) July 24, 2018

this demi lovato stuff is heart breaking. too many artists are in so much pain. addictions are v real and scary, please please please get the help u need and deserve. — catty 🐯 (@thisbecatty) July 24, 2018

she deserve another chance, she helped us so much. this cant be the end of the story. let's beg to God #PrayForDemi — Demi Lovato Fans ♡ (@DemiLovatoFans) July 24, 2018

There are currently 5 worldwide trends after the news about Demi Lovato’s possible heroin overdose. #PrayForDemi pic.twitter.com/GxDNrUNJ1w — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) July 24, 2018

