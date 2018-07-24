Sending love. Celebrities are sending support to Demi Lovato following her hospitalization for a possible heroin overdose.

“I love u ddlovato,” Ariana Grande tweeted on Tuesday, July 24. Added Ellen DeGeneres: “I love @ddlovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that authorities responded to a house call in Hollywood at 11:37 a.m. local time. TMZ reported that the “Confident” songstress was treated at her home with Narcan, a medication specifically meant for narcotic overdoses.

Country singer Brad Paisley also expressed his support. “My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met,” he tweeted. “Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

“Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon,” Lily Allen wrote. Cheat Codes’ singer Trevor Dahl, who collaborated on “No Promises” with Lovato, tweeted, “Thinking about you.”

Rise star Sean Grandillo sent the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer well wishes too. “Really upset about this horrible Demi Lovato news. Addition is real and overwhelming,” he wrote. “I hope we hear that she is okay, and that she can be supported going forward.”

Lovato’s health scare comes one month after she revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed. Three months earlier, the former Disney star celebrated six years of sobriety. She has been open about her battle with addition in the past, most recently in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

See more celeb reactions below:

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

only love and support, save the rest 🌍. ❤️ @ddlovato — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

