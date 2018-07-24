Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, is staying close to the 25-year-old “Confident” singer after she was hospitalized for a possible heroin overdose.

“Her mom has been at her side since the hospitalization,” a source close to Lovato told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 24, shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that the singer was transported to an L.A. hospital. “It’s a very tragic situation.”

Earlier in the day, TMZ — who was the first to report the news — released dispatch audio that revealed the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress was found “unconscious” when paramedics arrived to her Hollywood home at 11:37 a.m.

Following the report, an insider revealed that Lovato was given Narcan, an emergency drug used to treat narcotic overdoses.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house,” the source told Us. “Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

The insider added that Lovato “had two friends with her at her house that called 911,” and noted “they were hysterical when paramedics arrived and Demi was unconscious, but the friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

The Camp Rock alum has been vocal about her struggle with addiction for years. In June, she released a song titled “Sober,” which revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Lovato’s current condition is still unknown, though a source tells Us that she “is going to be OK.”

Following news of her hospitalization, many famous friends spoke out in support. “I love @ddlovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

Ariana Grande also tweeted, “I love u ddlovato.” Lily Allen, meanwhile, wrote in a tweet: “Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon,”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

