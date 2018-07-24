Demi Lovato is awake after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose on Tuesday, July 24.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Hours earlier, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that Lovato, 25, was transported to an L.A. hospital following a possible overdose. Despite reports to the contrary, a source tells Us that the Disney alum did not overdose on heroin.

According to a source, one of the star’s friends “had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened.” A second source told Us Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation, was given to Lovato.

A third insider close to Lovato revealed that her mother, Dianna De La Garza, “has been at her side since the hospitalization.”

Lovato, who first sought treatment for substance abuse issues in 2010, revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety last month. The “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner apologized to her family and friends in her emotional ballad titled “Sober,” which she released on June 21.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore. … I wanna be a role model / But I’m only human.”

Lovato was scheduled to perform at Atlantic City Beach on Thursday, July 26. Her appearance was canceled following her hospitalization.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

