Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence After Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato is speaking her truth. The singer broke her silence on Sunday, August 5, after she was hospitalized for a drug overdose.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato, 25, wrote in an Instagram message. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she continued. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on July 24 that authorities responded to the Grammy nominee’s Hollywood home that morning just before noon. Multiple sources told Us that Lovato was treated with Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

“She had two friends with her at her house that called 911. They were hysterical when paramedics arrived and Demi was unconscious,” one source revealed. “The friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

Later that day, a rep for Lovato released a statement to Us with an update on her health: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The former Disney Channel star remained in the hospital for more than a week as she battled health complications stemming from her overdose.

Lovato, who first entered rehab at age 18 in 2010, had celebrated six years of sobriety in March. Three months later, she revealed in her single “Sober” that she had relapsed.

“She would only maintain sobriety for a few days at a time before relapsing,” a source recently told Us exclusively. “She refused to go back to treatment [before her overdose].”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

