Slowly on the mend. Demi Lovato is battling health complications as she remains in the hospital almost one week after a drug overdose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer 25, has been suffering from extreme nausea and a high fever, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported on Monday, July 30. Lovato’s rep has not responded to a request for comment. The health update comes one day after a source confirmed to Us that Lovato is still in the hospital following her Tuesday, July 24, overdose.

Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but she revealed three months later in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed. The former Disney star shocked the world on July 24 when she was rushed to the hospital after paramedics called to her L.A. home found her unconscious. A source told Us that her friends “saved her life” with Narcan, an emergency medication that treats opiod overdoses. According to Narcan’s website, administering the drug may cause sudden opioid withdrawal symptoms including fever and nausea, which may explain Lovato’s reported condition.

The “Confident” crooner has been recovering in an L.A. hospital as her mother, Dianna De La Garza, and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama remain by her bedside. An insider told Us that the That ‘70s Show alum, 38, visited the Camp Rock star three times last week and has been a strong source of support for her. (The couple split in June 2016 after six years together.)

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work,” the source told Us. “He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time. She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

