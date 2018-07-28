Wilmer Valderrama Visits Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato at the Hospital Two Days in a Row

Wilmer Valderrama is not leaving ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato’s side. The That ’70s Show star visited her for the second day in a row after her overdose, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Charming actor, 38, can be seen entering the hospital in a gray jacket, jeans and matching sneakers on Thursday, July 26.

According to the insider, the Miami native visited with Lovato, 25, staying even after other visitors had left.

Just one day earlier, the Grey’s Anatomy star spent three hours at the hospital. “He seemed really down and sad,” a source told Us at the time.

The insider added that Valderrama, who dated the Fabletics collaborator for six years before splitting in June 2016, is broken up over news of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s relapse. “Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” the source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

The duo have remained friendly since calling it quits, even reuniting for a sweet photo in June 2017 and celebrating Lovato’s 25th birthday together in August of that year. In February 2018, the former couple were spotted with their arms around each other while grabbing lunch, fueling rumors of a reconciliation.

The L.A. police department confirmed with Us that the pop star had been found unconscious by paramedics at her L.A. home on Tuesday, July 24, after suffering a possible overdose. As a source revealed, Lovato was revived with Narcan, which one of her friends had on hand “in case something like this happened.”

The “Confidant” crooner’s rep gave a statement to Us on Tuesday: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

