What’s wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama didn’t shy away from showing PDA during a recent lunch date, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The former couple, who split in June 2016 after six years of dating, were spotted dining together at Sol y Luna in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, January 24. The insider says the exes frequent the Mexican restaurant often, noting that Lovato is “always smiling” and Valderrama is “very nice.”

“Sometimes they kiss or hug. He usually orders for her,” the source tells Us. “They definitely look like they are boyfriend and girlfriend. They are always laughing and having a good time.”

The “Ruin the Friendship” singer, 25, and the That ‘70s Show alum, 38, didn’t kiss during the date, but they did leave the restaurant “with their arms around each other,” the insider adds. TMZ reported that they ate chips and guacamole.

Lovato and Valderrama have continued to fuel reconciliation rumors for months. She shared a photo with him on her Instagram Story in June 2017, writing that they will always be “best of friends no matter what.” The following month, they celebrated the Disney alum’s birthday together with her family and friends at a Dave & Buster’s in New York City.

“I’ve never loved anybody like I’ve loved Wilmer. And, like, I still love Wilmer,” Lovato admitted in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. “When I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and I was like, ‘I love his man and I have to have him.’ But I was only 17 so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating and I think it was love at first sight. I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened. We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything.”

After her break up with Valderrama, the “Confident” songstress was briefly linked to UFC fighter Luke Rockhold and MMA star Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

