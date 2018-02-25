Time for a reunion! Demi Lovato and ex-boyfriend Wimer Valderrama are sparking reunion rumors after they were spotting dining together at L.A.’s Sol Y Luna restaurant.

The former couple sported casual matching hoodies for the lunch date on Saturday, February 24, according to TMZ. The website reports that the “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner, 25, and the That ’70s Show alum, 38, were all smiles and laughed as they snacked on guacamole and chips.

Lovato and Valderrama, who called it quits in June 2015 after six years of dating, fueled reconciliation rumors in August 2017 when the NCIS star was seen cozying up to the former Disney star at her 25th birthday bash. Lovato also shared photos of the twosome with their arms wrapped around one another in June 2017 during a barbecue she hosted

t her L.A. estate.

The Sonny With a Chance actress opened up about the duo’s heart-wrenching split in her October 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. “I’ve never loved anybody like I’ve loved Wilmer. And I still love Wilmer,” she revealed. “When I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and I was like, ‘I love his man and I have to have him.’ But I was only 17 so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’”

Added the “Confidence” songstress: “After I turned 18, we began dating and I think it was love at first sight. I don’t really believe in that, but I believe it happened. We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything.”

The Grammy nominee also noted in her movie that the breakup “had nothing to do with falling out of love. We decided together that that we’re probably better as friends.”

