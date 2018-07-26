By her side. Wilmer Valderrama visited his ex-girlfriend, Demi Lovato, at the hospital one day after the singer’s overdose.

“He seemed really down and looked sad,” a source told Us Weekly of the actor’s Wednesday, July 25, trip to the medical center. “He stayed for around three hours.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, July 24, that Lovato, 25, was taken to the hospital following an apparent overdose at her house in L.A. A source told Us on Tuesday that Lovato was given Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies. News of Lovato’s hospitalization came a month after the “Sorry Not Sorry” crooner revealed she had relapsed through her song “Sober” after six years of sobriety.

Valderrama, 38, first met Lovato while shooting a Voto Latino PSA to encourage Latino Millennials to vote in 2010. The pair were then spotted together on multiple occasions in 2011 after Lovato completed her first stint in rehab.

“I’ve never loved anybody like I’ve loved Wilmer. And like I still love Wilmer,” Lovato said during her October 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. “When I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and I was like, ‘I love his man and I have to have him.’ But I was only 17 so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating and I think it was love at first sight.”

The former That ‘70s Show star and the Disney alum dated on and off for nearly six years before announcing their split in June 2016.

A source exclusively Us Weekly on Tuesday that Valderrama was “completely devastated” following the news of Lovato’s overdose.

“He still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” the source explained. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Another insider told Us that Lovato “reached a breaking point” before her relapse, noting that she recently “started to feel this pressure.”

“She just caved and stopped caring,” the insider explained. “She wanted to be herself, let go of all of those expectations and be free of everything and stopped taking care of herself.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

