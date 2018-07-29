Demi Lovato Remains in the Hospital Five Days After Overdose

Demi Lovato remained in a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, July 29, five days after she overdosed on drugs.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer, 25, was still in the facility after being found unconscious by paramedics at her L.A. home on Tuesday, July 24.

As previously reported, a source told Us that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was revived with Narcan, which one of her friends had on hand “in case something like this happened.” It’s used to treat narcotics overdoses.

“She had two friends with her at her house that called 911,” an insider told Us earlier this week. “They were hysterical when paramedics arrived and Demi was unconscious. But the friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the Disney Channel alum’s rep told Us on Tuesday. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama has been by his former girlfriend’s side and was seen visiting her at the hospital three days in a row this week. A source told Us that the That ’70s Show star, 38, who dated Lovato for six years before they split in June 2016, is “completely devastated” over her relapse.

“He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” the source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song [‘Sober’], but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

The former child star has been open about her struggle with addiction. In 2013 she entered a sober living facility and has spoken about her battle with an eating disorder and bipolar disorder. In March 2018, Lovato announced that she was celebrating six years of sobriety, but just four months later admitted that she had relapsed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

