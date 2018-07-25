Strict security measures have been set in place as Demi Lovato recovers from an apparent drug overdose.

“The hospital has placed two security guards outside of her room and has been instructed to not let anyone that Demi’s mom hasn’t approved to visit her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The entire floor is basically on lockdown with the rooms next to hers remaining vacant to give her the upmost privacy.”

Lovato, 25, was hospitalized on Tuesday, July 24, after paramedics found her unconscious in her Hollywood home following a possible overdose.

A source told Us that the former Disney star’s friends “saved her life” with Narcan, an emergency medication meant to treat narcotic overdoses. “One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again,” the insider revealed. “They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s friends called 911 and “were hysterical” when paramedics arrived, the pal added.

Lovato is currently recovering alongside her mother, Dianna De La Garza, who “has been at her side” since she was rushed to the hospital, a second source tells Us.

The Camp Rock alum’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama is also concerned about her health. “Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work,” a source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Back in June, Lovato revealed in her song “Sober” that she had relapsed following six years of sobriety.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

