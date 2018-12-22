Demi Lovato wants to tell her own story. The “Confident” songstress shared a series of tweets about her personal reality following a near-fatal overdose and revealed she’ll be the one to explain what happened when the time is right.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF,” Lovato, 26, began via Twitter. “Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

She added: “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s–t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..”

The Camp Rock alum went on to note that no one besides herself can give a legitimate insight into what she’s dealing with and that she “would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to.”

The New Mexico native continued, “All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support.”

Lovato concluded the series of messages: “I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much 💗 thank you 🙏🏼”

Lovato’s remarks come less than five months after she was found unconscious at her home in Hollywood in July. Lovato — who has been open about her struggles with addiction — later completed a three-month stint in rehab.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she penned alongside an Instagram post in August. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Lovato added: “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

Despite the setback, a source told Us Weekly in November that “Demi will come back hard in 2019.”

