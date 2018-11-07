Demi Lovato ‘Will Come Back Hard in 2019’ After Overdose

She’s back! Demi Lovato has left the rehab facility where she had been recovering since her July drug overdose. On November 2, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 26, was spotted at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, and was photographed grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills with Enfants Riches Déprimé designer Henry Levy the following night. Though she’s out of treatment, Lovato isn’t focused on a comeback just yet. “As of now, there’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Demi will come back hard in 2019.” For more on Lovato’s first days out of rehab, check out the video above.

