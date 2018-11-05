Out on the town! Demi Lovato stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, November 2, after completing a three-month stint in rehab.

The “Sober” singer, 26, arrived at the annual Halloween Horror Nights event at approximately 9 p.m. with an entourage of security guards and members of her team, in addition to an unidentified male friend.

Fellow parkgoer Phil Shaw from Chicago tells Us Weekly exclusively that Lovato “looked great” and “was smiling and greeting passersby.” She “came through the normal entrance,” according to Shaw, and “didn’t cause a commotion.”

The Grammy nominee has been spotted out and about in the Los Angeles area in recent days after achieving 90 days of sobriety. A day after going to Universal Studios, she went out to dinner with clothing designer Henry Levy at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Lovato, who has spoken candidly through the years about her struggle with addiction, was rushed to the hospital on July 24 after suffering a drug overdose at her Hollywood home. She was released from the hospital nearly two weeks later and transported to a rehab facility outside of California.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” the former Disney Channel star wrote in an Instagram message to her fans on August 5. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!