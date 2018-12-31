Celebrating life. Demi Lovato knows how lucky she is to be alive following a near-fatal overdose in July.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” Lovato, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 31. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family, and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

The “Sober” singer was found unconscious after a drug overdose at her home in Hollywood on July 24. She remained hospitalized for almost two weeks before checking into a treatment center. “The rehab she is in is much more drill sergeant-esque,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in August. “It’s not nurturing. … That’s not what Demi needs to put her in check.”

The Disney Channel alum completed the program in November and a source told Us on Thursday, December 27, that she’s “happy, healthy, sober, eating well and working out religiously.” The insider added that Lovato is “totally head over heels” for her new boyfriend, Henry Levy, whom she met during a previous rehab stint.

“The fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard is a huge deal to her,” the source added.

While the “Confident” songstress wants to focus on what’s to come in 2019, she also promised to one day set the record straight about her overdose.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today,” she tweeted on December 22, adding, “but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s–t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”

