Demi Lovato Is ‘Totally Head Over Heels’ for Henry Levy

Things are looking up for Demi Lovato! “She’s happy, healthy, sober, eating well and working out religiously,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. She’s “also totally head over heels” for Enfants Riches Déprimés designer Henry Levy, says the source.

He makes the 26-year-old singer (who spent 90 days in rehab after a July drug overdose) feel “safe” and “not judged,” says the insider. “The fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard is a huge deal to her,” explains the source.

Seeking out with sober people is a huge part of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s recovery plan. “She feels she was surrounded by bad people who didn’t support her before she relapsed,” explains another source. Now, “she’s looking for sober, like-minded friends.” For more on Lovato and Levy’s romance, check out the video above.

