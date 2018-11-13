Wilmer Valderrama remains one of Demi Lovato’s “biggest support systems,” after her drug overdose and rehab stay, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Demi and Wilmer are still in constant communication,” the source tells Us, noting that the exes “speak over the phone pretty much every day and see each other often.”

Lovato, 26, completed a three-month stint in rehab last month following a drug overdose at her Los Angeles home in July. Valderrama, 38, who dated the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer on and off for six years before they split in 2016, visited Lovato in the hospital three days in a row before she entered treatment in August.

“She absolutely does not take that for granted,” the source tells Us of the That ‘70s Show alum’s support. “After her last relapse, she realized how short life can potentially be and it really resonated with her that she could lose everything at the snap of a finger. One of the last things that she would ever want to lose is Wilmer.”

The source adds that Lovato “never wants to jeopardize her relationship with him, her family or friends, ever again.”

As for rekindling their romantic relationship, a reconciliation is “definitely not out of the question,” the source notes.

Us confirmed earlier this month that the Disney alum is splitting her time between a halfway house and a home in L.A. post-rehab. Lovato previously stayed at a sober living facility in 2013.

An eyewitness told Us that the Grammy nominee “looked great” during her visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on November 2. The next day, she was seen outside a Beverly Hills restaurant with clothing designer Henry Levy on November 3.

Lovato has also slowly returned to social media since treatment, encouraging her followers to vote on November 6. On Tuesday, November 13, she told her “friends” to “DM me for my new number” via her Instagram Story.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!