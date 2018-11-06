In good spirits! Demi Lovato returned to social media on Tuesday, November 6, following a three-month stint in rehab after suffering a drug overdose earlier this year.

The 26-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking happy and healthy. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” Lovato wrote alongside the picture.

The Camp Rock alum looked gorgeous in a casual ensemble including a dark pair of pants, jean jacket and large studded earrings. She wore her brunette hair down and straight while rocking minimal makeup.

Lovato has been spotted around the Los Angeles area this week after spending 90 days in a treatment facility, including a Saturday, November 3, trip to Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. She was accompanied by clothing designer Henry Levy, and TMZ reported that she was in good spirits.

Prior to her outing at the sushi hotspot, Lovato was reportedly spotted at a Beverly Hills spa, and out at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, November 2.

The Grammy nominee attended the annual event alongside security, members of her team and an unnamed man. A park attendee named Phil Shaw told Us Weekly exclusively that Lovato “looked great” and “was smiling and greeting passersby.”

Shaw noted that the Sonny With a Chance actress “came through the normal entrance” and “didn’t cause a commotion.”

Lovato was rushed to the hospital in July following a drug overdose at her home in Hollywood and was released from medical care nearly two weeks later. She was then transported to a rehab facility out of state.

The former Disney star has been open about her battle with addiction, including releasing a statement in August following the life-threatening incident.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

