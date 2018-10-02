Demi Lovato is on the mend. Her sister Madison De La Garza shared an update on the singer’s recovery more than two months after her drug overdose.

“Demi’s doing really well,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 16, said on the podcast “Millennial Hollywood With Dakota T. Jones” on Monday, October 1. “She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot. But we’ve been through a lot together, and every single time … we go through something, we always come out on the other side 100 times stronger than before. And so we’ve just been so thankful for everything, for the little things.”

When asked about the first thing she wants to do with Lovato, 26, after the pop star completes her stint in rehab, De La Garza responded, “It’s so small, but go to Menchie’s [Frozen Yogurt]. Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s, so we usually go there.”

Lovato, who had celebrated six years of sobriety in March, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 24 after overdosing at her Hollywood home. Later that day, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly that she was “awake and with her family.”

The former Disney Channel star addressed the news on Instagram on August 5, one day after she was released from the hospital for an extended stay at a treatment facility.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, said during a September 18 interview with Newsmax TV that her “heart just dropped” when she found out about her daughter’s overdose.

“I didn’t know what to say. It was something I never, ever expected to hear as a parent about any of my kids,” Diana said, adding that their family “didn’t know for two days if [Lovato] was going to make it or not.”

More recently, a source told Us that the Grammy nominee is “doing much better.” She canceled the remaining dates of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour and is selling the house where she overdosed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

