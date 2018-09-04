Demi Lovato Is Selling the Home in Which She Overdosed

For Demi Lovato, home is where the heartache is. A source confirms in the new issue of Us Weekly, on sale Wednesday, September 5, the singer is selling the L.A. mansion that was the site of her July 24 overdose.

After she was found unconscious and hospitalized for nearly two weeks, the 26-year-old canceled the last leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour and checked herself into an inpatient rehab facility with an “aggressive approach,” a second insider says. “This is not her first rodeo.”

This time she wants to do it the right way. Adds the source, “She doesn’t want to feel like things are being handed to her. For Demi, this is a strength test.”

After her hospitalization, Lovato addressed the incident to fans on Instagram. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote on August 5. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she continued after thanking her family, friends and the hospital staff. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Now, the changes are all part of a determined Lovato’s plan to make a full recovery. Says a friend, “Demi will come back hard in the new year.”

For more, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday, September 5.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!