Demi Lovato is putting her health first. The singer canceled the remaining dates of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour in the wake of her recent drug overdose and subsequent rehab stint.

“Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour dates … as she is focusing on her recovery,” Live Nation said in a statement to Us Weekly. The company and the Chilean-based concert promoter Lotus Productions added that they wish her “the best now and in the future” and “hope to see her soon.”

The pop star was scheduled to perform two concerts in Mexico in late September and six shows in South America in November. It would have been the last leg of her tour, which kicked off in San Diego in February and traveled across the United States, Canada and Europe in the months that followed.

Ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase, and credit card purchases will be automatically refunded.

Lovato was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 24 after she was found unconscious at her Hollywood home. Multiple sources told Us that she was treated with Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

The Grammy nominee was released from the hospital on August 4, nearly two weeks after her overdose. She was transported to a treatment facility, where she is expected to remain for an extended period of time.

Lovato released a statement about her health on Instagram on August 5. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addition,” she said. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. … I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!