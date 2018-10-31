Slow and steady. Demi Lovato is on the mend and taking her recovery very seriously three months after her apparent drug overdose.

“Demi is planning to stay in rehab through the end of the year and is doing well and focused on herself,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She is committed to the rehabilitation process.”

A second insider previously told Us that Lovato, 26, “will come back hard in the new year, but as of now, there’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year,” as the former Disney star will remain in rehab “for the remainder of the year.”

Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, weighed in on the pop star’s condition on Friday, October 26, during her appearance on “Conversations With Maria Menounos” and confirmed that her daughter is 90 days sober.

“I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” De La Garza, 56, said at the time.

The Camp Rock alum made headlines in July after she was found unconscious at her L.A. home. A source told Us at the time that Lovato’s friends saved her life with Narcan, a prescription drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses.

Lovato, who revealed in June that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, was hospitalized after the incident and then taken to a rehabilitation facility. A source told Us that the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress selected an “aggressive” treatment plan: “This is not her first rodeo. She doesn’t want to feel like things are being handed to her. For Demi, this is a strength test.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!