Celebrity Moms

Donna Kelce Jokes Sons Travis and Jason Kelce Aren’t Great at Giving Mother’s Day Gifts

By
Donna Kelce Very Rarely Spends Mother's Day With Sons Travis and Jason
Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, and Travis Kelce.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Donna Kelce doesn’t need presents to feel the Mother’s Day love from her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce.

“Are those two boys of yours good gift givers for Mother’s Day?” Today cohost Hoda Kotb asked Donna, 71, during her Monday, April 29, appearance on the morning show, to which she jokingly replied, “Boys usually aren’t.”

When it comes to celebrating the holiday with her kids, Donna explained that she is “very rarely” in the same place as Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, this time of year.

“It’s their off-season,” she told Kotb, 59, and Savannah Guthrie. “So they‘re off. They’re off and running and doing their own thing, but that’s OK. I have so many blessings that I don’t even care.”

Related: Donna Kelce's Best Throwback Photos of Sons Travis and Jason

Donna shares Travis and Jason with her ex-husband, Ed Kelce. Following the memorable “Kelce Bowl” of 2023, in which both brothers faced off against one another in the Super Bowl, the family has continued to steal hearts due to Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win and Jason announcing his retirement from the NFL. (Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 14 months.)

Donna appeared on Today to share her favorite Mother’s Day gift ideas with fans, including robes, a light-weight hairdryer, phone cases with chains, a cheeseboard and charcuterie set and windchimes. “You know what’s a good way to give [Travis and Jason] a hint? Do a whole segment on the Today show of what you want,” Guthrie, 52, joked.

Donna Kelce Very Rarely Spends Mother's Day With Sons Travis and Jason 3
Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

When asked about her favorite Mother’s Day memories, Donna revealed that most of hers are “sports-related,” adding, “Spending time with the mothers, having, maybe, a drink at a baseball game in a Solo cup.”

Guthrie, for her part, quipped that having a drink is “how you’ve got to get through all those baseball games and football games and such.” (The TV personality shares daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7, with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

Donna Kelce s Sweetest Moments With Sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Related: Donna Kelce's Sweetest Moments With NFL Sons Travis and Jason Kelce

While Donna’s Mother’s Day plans might not be set in stone, she recently supported Travis and Jason at a live taping of their “New Heights” podcast at the University of Cincinnati.

Donna Kelce Very Rarely Spends Mother's Day With Sons Travis and Jason 2
Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

“Mama Kelce wouldn’t miss her boys’ first arena show ❤️💚,” the podcast’s X page captioned a photo of Donna inside Fifth Third Arena on April 11. Donna was pictured holding balloons of Travis and Jason’s respective jerseys for the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles while sporting a black jean jacket featuring both of her boys’ NFL teams’ names. She later appeared on stage alongside her sons and Ed as Travis and Jason received their official UC diplomas.

Earlier this month, Donna reacted to rumors that Travis inspired some songs on Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on April 19. “I know there’s a few that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 24. “You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her.”

