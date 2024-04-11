Donna Kelce never misses a chance to support her boys, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce.

Donna, 71, arrived in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, April 11, where Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, are hosting their live “New Heights” podcast event, “The Lombaby Games.”

“Mama Kelce wouldn’t miss her boys’ first arena show,” the “New Heights” X account wrote hours before the event on Thursday alongside a photo of Donna holding balloons which featured a Philadelphia Eagles jersey and a Kansas City Chiefs Jersey.

On Wednesday, April 10, Travis and Jason announced that their live “New Heights” podcast show would be moving indoors because of bad weather. (The live show was originally scheduled at Nippert Stadium, where both Travis and Jason played football during their collegiate careers at the University of Cincinnati.)

“Due to weather and safety concerns we are moving the Lombaby Games & New Heights Live inside to Fifth Third Arena,” the official “New Heights” account shared via X at the time.

The “New Heights” account also noted that “fans who have already purchased tickets will be granted entry into the arena” and encouraged people to keep an eye on their emails for “updated seating and ticket info.”

“The intern who forgot to check the weather app has been reassigned,” the “New Heights” account joked via X.

Last month, on their “New Heights” podcast, the brothers revealed that they would be hosting a live podcast show at the University of Cincinnati following a special event called the “Lombaby Games,” in honor of NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“We’re gonna have a little competition,” Jason shared in a “New Heights” episode in March, adding that they wanted the “students” and “athletes involved” in the games. “We’re gonna have two teams of UC students … the athletic team and the academic team that will compete in a series of challenges. We cannot wait to unveil these fun games that we have planned. It’s gonna be ridiculous.”

Following their live show announcement, Travis and Jason revealed the “first thing” they planned to do while visiting Cincinnati was to grab food from Adriatico’s pizza.

“I’ve seen you eat a full Bearcat all by yourself,” Jason shared on a March episode of “New Heights,” referring to the joint’s 30-slice dish, which feeds 10-12 people, per their website. “Which was an impressive feat.”

Travis noted that he was “bigger” than Jason was at the time with Jason joking that it “might’ve been the most impressive physical feat I’ve ever seen you do.”