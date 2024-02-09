Donna Kelce is a proud mom and frequently shares photos of sons Travis and Jason Kelce — even before they began their NFL careers.

Donna, who is known as Mama Kelce, has found fame in her own right amid Travis and big bro Jason’s impressive stats on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. She admitted that she appreciates the love her kids receive.

“The people that come up to me are out in the open,” Donna exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2024, noting that “the haters” stay online. “They’re very gracious, they’re very loving, they’re very supportive. I have no issue with people coming up to me and saying, ‘Hi, I love your boys.’ What mom wouldn’t love that?”

Donna, who shares her kids with ex-husband Ed Kelce, has been a key component to her sons finding success as athletes, and she’s given insight into how she fed their talents — literally.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“They ate a lot,” Donna told People in October 2023. “They could sit down and eat an entire chicken in high school each — not together; each one of them could finish a chicken.”

She even recalled taking Travis and Jason to iHop while they were attending the University of Cincinnati.

“So we’re sitting down and there’s like 18 plates on the table,” she recalled, joking that she initially thought it was going to be a “cheap” meal. “There’s steak, there’s pancakes — and they devoured it all… You have to remember that they lose pretty much 14 to 15 pounds every time they play,” she continued. “So it gets kind of crazy and you have to replenish that pretty fast.”

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

The Kelce family is close-knit, and fans can always rely on Donna to share adorable photos of their favorite pros. Keep scrolling to see the best throwback photos of Travis and Jason.