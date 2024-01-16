Donna Kelce makes an effort to see sons Travis and Jason Kelce on the field as much as she can, because it isn’t as easy when the NFL season comes to an end.

“They’re just exhausted, so I’m not seeing them very much [in the offseason],” Donna, 71, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Heluva Good!

Donna noted that she’ll sometimes join Jason, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, for a beach trip with their daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months — or meet up with Travis, 34, on a free day to watch him golf.

“They are on the move 24/7, whether it’s football or whether it’s something else like other competitions,” she explained, telling Us that her sons’ “New Heights” podcast also keeps them “very, very busy.”

Donna quipped that she’s usually the one doing the traveling “because there’s no way they have the time to get on a plane and fly into Orlando.”

Throughout the current NFL season, fans have seen Donna supporting both of her sons on the road and at home. She’s joined Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in private stadium suites to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs and has donned Philadelphia Eagles colors while rooting for Jason. After watching the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in Missouri on Saturday, January 13, Donna was spotted at the Eagles’ NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Monday, January 15. (The Eagles lost 32-9 in what was likely the last game of Jason’s NFL career.)

Donna reflected on her family’s “very surreal” year, telling Us, “It’s kind of like, ‘Who am I and whose life am I living in?'”

The hype hasn’t died down since Jason and Travis played each other in Super Bowl LVII — which some fans dubbed the “Kelce Bowl” — and the attention has only grown since Travis sparked his romance with Swift, 34, last summer. When it comes to tackling naysayers (or as Swift calls them, the “dads, Brads and Chads”), Donna is staying positive.

“The people that come up to me are out in the open,” she told Us, noting that “the haters” stay online. “They’re very gracious, they’re very loving, they’re very supportive. I have no issue with people coming up to me and saying, ‘Hi, I love your boys.’ What mom wouldn’t love that?”

Before the NFL offseason begins, Donna is getting ready for a memorable Super Bowl Sunday with the help of Heluva Good! Big Game Countdown Calendars. From January 16 to January 23, fans can enter for the chance to win a calendar full of fun dips and surprises, including one of Donna’s own favorite recipes.

While her family’s game day traditions look a little different now, Donna reminisced on how she and her boys spent Super Bowls past. “When they were young, obviously, we’d have the big game,” she told Us. “We would have dips, we would have barbecue chicken, we would have pizzas, we would have ham and cheese sandwiches, things like that.”

The Heluva Good! calendar giveaway is the perfect kickoff to Super Bowl season. “It’s kind of fun because you get to choose different dips and different things … building up the excitement up to the game, some surprises, some prizes,” Donna said. “It’s kind of exciting that somebody has come up with that.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi