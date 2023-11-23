Donna Kelce, Wilma McNabb and more moms of pro football players were their sons’ No. 1 fans long before their NFL days.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother found herself in the spotlight leading up to Super Bowl LVII in February 2023, which marked the first time brothers played against one another in the championship game. (Travis is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

Donna went viral for wearing a jacket that represented both of her sons’ teams to the Super Bowl, and she has a few other good luck charms that she keeps around. “[I] have two bracelets that were my stepmother’s,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023, noting that she has charms for the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Donna added: “I’ll wear the KC bracelet when I’m at [Travis’] games and I’ll wear the Philly bracelet when I’m at [Jason’s] games. … I’ll either try to find a funny picture from the past or make some comment that I remember them making in the past, just wish them luck. That’s basically all I do.”

Superstitions aside, Donna couldn’t be more proud of her boys — and the love is reciprocated. While recapping the 2023 Super Bowl on their “New Heights” podcast, Travis and Jason got emotional as they showered their mom with praise.

“She was on top of [the world], and she shined the whole time. That was the coolest part,” Travis gushed.

Scroll down to learn more about the NFL’s most recognizable moms: