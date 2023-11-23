Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Get to Know the Most Beloved NFL Moms: Donna Kelce and More Parents of Football Players

By
Get to Know the Most Beloved NFL Moms Donna Kelce and More Parents of Football Players 070
8
Travis and Donna Kelce. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Donna Kelce, Wilma McNabb and more moms of pro football players were their sons’ No. 1 fans long before their NFL days.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother found herself in the spotlight leading up to Super Bowl LVII in February 2023, which marked the first time brothers played against one another in the championship game. (Travis is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

Donna went viral for wearing a jacket that represented both of her sons’ teams to the Super Bowl, and she has a few other good luck charms that she keeps around. “[I] have two bracelets that were my stepmother’s,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023, noting that she has charms for the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Donna added: “I’ll wear the KC bracelet when I’m at [Travis’] games and I’ll wear the Philly bracelet when I’m at [Jason’s] games. … I’ll either try to find a funny picture from the past or make some comment that I remember them making in the past, just wish them luck. That’s basically all I do.”

Superstitions aside, Donna couldn’t be more proud of her boys — and the love is reciprocated. While recapping the 2023 Super Bowl on their “New Heights” podcast, Travis and Jason got emotional as they showered their mom with praise.

amazon-daily-deals-thanksgiving

Deal of the Day

The Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals Include Dyson Airwraps and Beats Headphones View Deal

“She was on top of [the world], and she shined the whole time. That was the coolest part,” Travis gushed.

Scroll down to learn more about the NFL’s most recognizable moms:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Donna Kelce
Eli Manning Reflects Balancing Fatherhood With Football

Eli Manning
Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories