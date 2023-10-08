Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s No. 1 fan in the NFL is their mom, Donna Kelce, and fans love her almost as much as they love the football stars.

While Jason and Travis have been in the league since 2011 and 2013, respectively, their mom popped into the spotlight in early 2023 as her boys prepared to face off in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles battled Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs in February of that year, with the Chiefs coming out on top. However, Donna’s cute two-sided jersey and her connection with her sons after the game is what captivated viewers.

“The moment I saw mom, is when I got really emotional. Because, man, it was so awesome,” Jason revealed on a February 2023 episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. The center started to cry as he described the happiness he saw in his mom all week leading up to the game.

Jason recalled Donna being “on top of the world,” which prompted Travis to shed a few tears himself.

“She shined the whole time. That was the coolest part,” Travis, who is a tight end, added. “Mom you killed it. Dad you’ve been killing it.”

Scroll down to see Donna’s cutest moments with both Jason and Travis over the years: