Jimmy Garoppolo has made headlines for more than just his football skills.

The 28-year-old San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback, who is playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 2, was selected by the New England Patriots during the second round of the NFL draft in 2014. After being Tom Brady’s backup QB for three seasons — and two Super Bowls — Garoppolo was traded to the the 49ers in October 2017.

“I was going to watch and literally absorb everything I could from him without being an annoyance,” he told Bleacher Report in July 2018 about Brady, 42. “I didn’t want to ask a ton of questions. I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers. You have to play the politics a little bit.”

While the two men “got along” for the most part, the QBs were competitive with each other, according to Garoppolo.

“There would be days where one of us would win and you wouldn’t talk to the other for a little while. We’d be fine the next day, but it was one of the best things for me. We would push each other and we got two Super Bowls out of it,” he told the sports outlet. “The competitiveness between the two of us was very similar. If I’m playing my best friend in one-on-one basketball, if we are both into it, by the end, we are going to hate each other.”

He added: “All the good competitors have that. We got along, but there were always times where we wanted to kill each other. It was a healthy, competitive relationship.”

When asked about getting dating tips from Brady, who is married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Garoppolo smiled, per Bleacher Report.

“I can’t tell you that,” he said. “That’s top-secret stuff.”

Scroll through for everything we know about Garoppolo’s love life: