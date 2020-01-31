A new chapter? Tom Brady drove fans wild after sharing a cryptic photo amid rumors that he is leaving the New England Patriots and moving to Nashville with Gisele Bündchen.

The quarterback, 42, took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, January 30, to share a black-and-white picture of his silhouette walking into (or out of) a tunnel at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. He did not caption the post on either social media platform, but the supermodel, 39, commented on Instagram with red heart and kiss-face emojis.

The official Twitter account for NBC’s Sunday Night Football immediately started a poll asking its followers whether Brady was walking “towards the field” or “away from the field.” The votes were almost equally divided, with just slightly over 50 percent selecting the former.

“Tommmmmmmmmmmmm you’re killing me over here what does that pic mean you leaving you staying?? Please Put me out of my misery please @TomBrady I can’t take this not knowing anymore!!” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Hey pal my heart can’t handle the cryptic s–t so if you could please consider that with your social media strategy moving forward this offseason I would appreciate it thank you love you.”

However, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter wrote via Twitter that he was “told that this tweet is not related to Tom Brady’s football future. Repeat, not related to his football future. But the speculation sure is fun.”

Brady shared the image three days before Super Bowl LIV, where the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The post also came on the same day that the Boston-based ABC affiliate WCVB-TV reported that Bündchen was spotted visiting the all-boys private school Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville. However, NBC Sports Boston later reported that Brady was not in Nashville on Thursday, pointing to a photo that former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt tweeted with the couple at a dinner party in Miami.

The six-time Super Bowl champion — who shares son John, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7, with Bündchen — has played for the Patriots since 2000.

Brady’s rep had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.