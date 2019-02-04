The celebration continues. Gisele Bündchen congratulated her husband, Tom Brady, after he and the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3.

“What a special night,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 38, wrote via Instagram along with a family photo following the big game on Monday, February 4. “Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes [sic] to amaze me. We love you!”

The Brazilian model also shared an Instagram Story video of the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, doing a cartwheel on the football field. “YAY!!!!” she wrote, adding a confetti graphic.

Brady, 41, snagged his sixth Super Bowl title when he led the Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. After the win, the NFL star had one thing on his mind — his family.

“I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family, my kids and my wife,” the quarterback said during a post-game interview on CBS. “I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. It’s a dream come true for all of us.”

Bündchen showed her support for her husband the day before the championship as well. “I got your back,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself hugging Brady in the middle of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP recipient later posted a photo of himself standing with Vivian, who was holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy over her head after the game and noted, “Family and Football,” along with four red heart emojis. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2009, also have son Benjamin, 9, together.

Brady shares 11-year-old son John with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, who congratulated her ex on the win and correctly predicted that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman would be named MVP of Super Bowl LIII. “Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots,” the Blue Bloods actress tweeted on Sunday night. “Thinking @Edelman11 #MVP.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!