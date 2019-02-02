His No. 1 fan! Gisele Bündchen showed her support for husband Tom Brady ahead of the quarterback’s appearance in Super Bowl 2019.

“I got your back,” the supermodel, 38, captioned a photo of herself hugging the New England Patriots’ star player, 41, in the middle of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, February 2.

Brady echoed his wife’s sentiments, referring to her as his “numero Uno” (or No. 1) in a picture of the Brazil native kissing his cheek on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, the day before the Pats’ faceoff against the Los Angeles Rams.

The California-born QB also posed for pictures with his parents and other members of the Brady clan. “Family and Football,” he captioned a snapshot of the group on Instagram on Saturday.

The Lessons author was a proud wife after the New England team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in their first playoff game on January 13. “Great game my love, congratulations!” she captioned an Instagram shot of herself smooching the record-breaking athlete. “So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats”

Bündchen and Brady, who tied the knot in February 2009, share two children: son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. The four-time Super Bowl MVP also shares son John with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The 2019 NFL championship game will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, in which Brady and the Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick led the AFC East team to victory against the Rams in 2002 with a score of 20-17. This year also marks the Pats’ third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and their fourth in five years. They lost the 2018 game to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-41.

Scheduled performers on Sunday include Gladys Knight and Maroon 5, who will be performing the national anthem and the halftime show, respectively.

Super Bowl LIII airs live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

